Netflix India asks tweeple to ‘caption this’ still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Netizens hilariously comply

Many of you probably still remember some lines from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. From, “Pyar dosti hai” to the classic, “Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge”. Now, Netflix India is giving tweeple a chance to come up with creative phrases of their own by captioning this still from the romantic drama.

An image of actress Kajol playing the character Anjali was shared on Twitter on July 5 from Netflix India’s official account. “Caption this,” reads the text posted alongside the photograph.

With almost 500 retweets and nearly 2,000 likes, the tweet got a lot of traction on the micro-blogging application. Twitter users didn’t hold back and let their creative juices flow. These were some of the funniest ‘caption this’ responses on the thread.

One person said, “When you see somebody eat ketchup with pizza”. Another individual wrote, “When you don’t remember what was the plot of Dark”.

The Dark references didn’t just stop there though. “Me after every 5 minutes while watching Dark - Who are you?” read a comment. While somebody else stated, “When you’re among the few who haven’t watched dark yet”.

“When you complete a whole series in the nighttime, and you feel that your life is totally empty and have nothing to look forward to anymore,” read another highly relatable tweet.

The chuckles carried on with one person declaring, “Me trying out makeup tutorials and then realizing what a disaster I have done”. “When you made Maggi for yourself, but your younger cousins are in the house now,” joked a Twitter user.

What are your thoughts on these responses? Any that spoke directly to your soul? Additionally, can you think of a funny caption for the photo?

