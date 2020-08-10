Netflix India boards the trend train with these ‘Binod’ inspired memes. Check them out

The image shows a still from the movie 3 Idiots. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

If you’ve been on the Internet recently, then you may have heard of the Binod trend. As peculiar as it sounds, under this trend everything and everyone is, you guessed it, Binod.

Over the last few days, social media platforms have been flooded with memes inspired by this trend. Even police departments across the nation and apps, such as Tinder and Paytm, joined in the laughs by posting innovative Binod jokes. Now, Netflix India has got on the ‘Binod express’.

Netflix India’s official Instagram account shared this post, consisting of five individual pictures, on August 10. ‘’Binod”, reads the simple yet hilarious caption.

Each of the photographs is a still from a TV show or movie available on Netflix India. The first two snapshots are of Netflix original shows Sex Education and Stranger Things. The other three are from the films The Social Network, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and 3 Idiots. However, there is a unique Binod related twist in the images.

Check them out here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application a few hours ago, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 2.3 lakh likes and many funny comments.

Here is what netizens’ had to say about the share. One person said, “One word..so many emotions... Binod”.

“Make a Netflix original. Title: Binod,” read one comment under this Instagram post. Another individual wrote, “Let’s rename Netflix to Binodflix”. All in favour of the motion say aye.

The jokes, however, didn’t just stop there. “’Yeah, Binod’ - Jesse Pinkman, 2008,” read a punny comment left by Netflix India.

What are your thoughts on this post and the Binod trend?

