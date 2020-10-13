Netflix India presents funny crossover between Welcome and Taare Zameen Par. Watch

Last week, Netflix India shared a post on their official Instagram account with the hashtag #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor. The share showed a scene from the famous American sitcom Friends starring Phoebe and another one from the popular Bollywood film Kal Ho Naa Ho featuring a character named Camilla. The post showcased a similarity between these two seemingly unrelated female characters. Now Netflix India is back again with another crossover post, and this one is equally as hilarious, if not more so.

This video was shared on Netflix India’s official Instagram account on October 12. “Majnu Bhai is the artist we didn’t know we needed,” reads the text shared alongside the post. The clip has been shared with three hashtags #TaareZameenPar, #Welcome, and #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor.

The recording starts with a scene from the movie Taare Zameen Par. Herein, Darsheel Safary playing Ishaan Awasthi walks towards a painting whilst looking teary-eyed. Suddenly, the camera pans over to reveal the piece of art Ishaan is looking at. However, rather than show the actual piece from the movie, the video cuts to a scene from Welcome.

Confused as to what we’re precisely talking about? Well, take a look to see for yourself:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this share has received almost 85,200 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “I was right about Majnu Bhai.

Another individual wrote, “What 2020 feels like”. Many also left laughing out loud emojis under the share.

