Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Netflix India’s ‘dream of taking a picture with Virat Kohli’ finally comes true. Check out how

Netflix India’s ‘dream of taking a picture with Virat Kohli’ finally comes true. Check out how

Virat Kohli shared this picture from his official Twitter account just a few hours ago.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Netflix India responded to Virat Kohli’s tweet. (Twitter)

Virat Kohli is presently serving a 14-day quarantine in Australia as him and the rest of the Team India members await the upcoming bilateral series, starting from November 27. Kohli took to Twitter just a few hours ago to share a picture of himself alongside text describing his “Quarantine diaries”. Now, an unlikely entity aka, Netflix India’s official Twitter page has responded to that post. Their reply to Kohli’s share may leave you grinning.

“Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch,” reads the descriptive caption shared alongside the image. As suggested, the photograph shows Kohli donning a wrinkled t-shirt as he smiles, looking directly at the camera. A laptop is perched on his lap, the screen of which is slightly visible.

Check out the post which has already accumulated over 86,300 likes here:



Netflix India’s official Twitter account was amongst many of those who responded to Kohli’s tweet. They retweeted the snapshot with text reading, “That’s us on the computer screen! Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true”.



Check out their wholesome post below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application just a few hours ago, this tweet has accumulated over 6,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Quality tweet”.

Another individual wrote, “Congrats Netflix!! You made it”. “Lucky you,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Nov 17, 2020 17:43 IST
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Nov 17, 2020 17:53 IST
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Investors in ‘full bull’ mode as vaccine hopes run high: BofA survey
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Britain and US sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
FIFA seeks better tech for offside, cheaper video review
Nov 17, 2020 19:07 IST
Report claims improvement in hiring activities in metro cities
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.