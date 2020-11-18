Netflix India’s Friends post about deadlines after Diwali break is highly relatable. Watch to see if you agree

With the lights all taken down, sweets all consumed and rangolis all washed away, it is clear that Diwali is over. If you’re someone who is suffering from post-festive blues, then here is a share by Netflix India that may seem tailor-made for you. The clip holds the potential to make you laugh, sigh and say, “I relate,” simultaneously.

Posted from Netflix India’s official Instagram account on November 16, this recording comprises multiple shots of the beloved fictional character Ross from the popular American sitcom Friends into one share. The snippets show Ross saying his famous line, “We were on a break,” multiple times. “When the teacher asks you about your homework right after Diwali,” reads the text on the screen.

The caption shared alongside this funny post reads, “Hey, long weekend, can we please hang out more”. This recording was shared with three hashtags, #Friends, #Diwali and #WeWereOnABreak.

Check out the post below and get ready for a giggle-fest:

Now wasn’t that just hilarious? If you thought so, then you wouldn’t be alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application platform, this clip has accumulated nearly 25,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This never gets old”.

Another individual wrote, “Ross was the best”. “Thanks, @netflix_in I will simply send this to my clients!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did you relate to it? Will you be sending it to your teachers, clients or bosses as well?

