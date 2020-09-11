Sections
Netflix India’s ‘mentally we are here’ post may hit all travel lovers in the feels

“Totally,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:16 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a still from the Bollywood movie Dil Chahta Hai. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

If you’re someone who frequently feels an unexplainable urge to travel and loves to learn about different cultures, then these past few months may have been especially hard for you. Now, get ready to take another hit in those travel bug feels with Netflix India’s Instagram post.

This post was shared on Netflix India’s official Instagram account on September 11. “Mentally we are here,” reads the caption shared alongside the image.

The photograph shows a compilation of stills from three Bollywood movies - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Tamasha, and Dil Chahta Hai. Though unique in their particular ways, all these films share a central theme. The lead characters of the movies embark on exotic holidays and throughout their travels, partake in many adventures. Probably what every travel lover wishes they were doing right now.

Check out this well captioned and apt post here. But beware, it may make you want to surf through your old holiday pictures while feeling bittersweet emotions.



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform a few hours ago, this post has accumulated over one lakh likes and many supportive comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Indeed we are”.

Another individual wrote, “I want to be where Chandler and Joey always are”. New York does sound like a great travel destination. “Totally,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Does it make you want to rewatch all these films too?

Also Read | 'Mentally, I'm Here' memes take over Twitter, they may feel too retable

