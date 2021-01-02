Netflix India shares cute clip about ‘2021 vision’ featuring Sanya Malhotra. Watch

The year 2020 was indeed no cakewalk. However, with the past year behind us, many are stepping into 2021 with novel hopes, dreams and expectations. If you’re such an individual, aka, someone looking to start 2021 with a hefty dose of motivation and positivity, then here is a video that you must check out. This wholesome recording, posted by Netflix India, may leave you with a massive smile on your face. But don’t worry if you’re someone who is not feeling the ‘good vibes’ of 2021 yet. Watching this clip will probably get you in that happy headspace.

Posted on Instagram on January 1, this clip features Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra. “@sanyamalhotra_ has really got the 2021 vision,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. Four hashtags, including #2021 and #Motivation, have been shared with the recording.

The clip shows Malhotra dancing. Inspirational text appears on the screen in sync with her moves. Malhotra’s energetic groove, the peppy music and those sweet quotes make the video super fun to watch.

Check it out here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 37,000 likes and has also amassed many comments from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “You’re my current favourite, Sanya Malhotra”. “Sooo adorable,” read the comment Indian film producer Guneet Monga left under the post.

Many also left hearts and fire-sign emojis under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?