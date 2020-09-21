Sections
Netflix India ups its ‘caption this’ game with an Instagram reel. Seen it yet?

This Instagram reel was shared along with the three hashtags, including #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:54 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a scene from the 2001 Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

If you follow Netflix India on Instagram, then you may know that they often participate in the ‘caption this’ trend going around the Internet. The social media account usually features stills from beloved movies and shows with the text reading, “caption this”. The comment sections of such posts are frequently a giggle-fest. It looks like their new post is no different in that essence. However, they seem to have stepped it up a notch by posting a reel, instead of a picture this time.

This video was shared from Netflix India’s official Instagram account on September 20. The clip features a scene from the 2001 Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It shows Bollywood actor Kajol as Anjali Sharma. Words reading, “caption this,” are written in the frame.

Check out the post which has been shared along with three hashtags, #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham, #CaptionThis and #Kajol:



Netflix India took the first shot at ‘captioning’ the post. They wrote, “We’ll start: Every time we find out we’re working on a weekend”. Other Instagram users soon followed suit.



One person said, “When someone asks for your glasses and returns it by touching the lenses”.

Another individual wrote, “When you finally decide to buy your favourite dress, but it goes out of stock”. “When someone says that ‘BTS will never come to India’” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? How would you caption this reel?

Also Read | Replies to Netflix India’s ‘caption this’ Instagram post may leave you in fits. Seen them yet?

