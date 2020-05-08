Sections
Netflix shared all the things that make Eleven and us cry. Mumbai Police joined in

It all started when the streaming giant shared a Stranger Things related post on the gram.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:03 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Eleven reads the note left behind by Jim Hopper but there’s a twist to it. (Instagram)

Mumbai Police won’t let a meme go by without them twisting it into an advisory. Their social media accounts are proof of that. So it came as no surprise when they gave this Stranger Things meme a twist of their own after it was shared by Netflix.

It all started when the streaming giant shared a Stranger Things related post on the gram. As if we didn’t already have enough reasons to be sad, they shared a meme of Eleven reading the note left behind by Jim Hopper. Obviously in the case of the meme, the note is shown to mention different things - ranging from Katekar’s smile in Sacred Games to Monica proposing to Chandler in Friends - that make Eleven and us cry like babies.

The good guys at Netflix also left an empty template so us lesser mortals could make memes of our own.

Mumbai Police swooped in on the opportunity and shared a version of their own related to the current lockdown scenario. “Can’t keep your ‘curiosity door’ shut at least till the #lockdown is lifted? What could be stranger than that?” they posted.



People love the version and have been posting a ton of responses to the post.

“Every policeman/woman has a family of their own. They need to go back home safe and healthy. Guys please stay indoors and help the police and help the government. Kudos Mumbai Police for safeguarding us,” comments an individual. “Your creative team needs a pay raise,” posts another - a standard response every time the account shares content like this.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s response to the Netflix post?

