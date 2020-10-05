Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Netizen moulds paperclips into tiny swords. Redditors find this art ‘mildly interesting’

Netizen moulds paperclips into tiny swords. Redditors find this art ‘mildly interesting’

“The middle one could be Glamdring for ants,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 13:53 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared on Reddit on October 5. (Reddit/@Hedgepony)

The subreddit ‘mildly interesting’ is, as the name suggests, home to content that ignites a gentle intrigue in netizens. This submission to the community, which shows tiny swords of different shapes created using paper clips, seems to fit that bill perfectly. The post may leave you slightly amused as well.

This photograph was shared on Reddit on October 5. The image has been shared along with text reading, “A different view: Each made using two paperclips and needle nose pliers”.

The snapshot shows a paperclip kept on a grey coloured surface. Placed next to it are three miniature swords, of various designs. These tiny ‘weapons’ have been created using paperclips. Check out the photo to see what unusual shapes one can mould something as common as a paperclip into:

A different view: Each made using two paperclips and needle nose pliers. from r/mildlyinteresting



Did you find that picture very cool to look at? If so, then know that you are not alone. Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a whole of appreciation from netizens.



Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “That’s super cool”.

Another individual wrote, “Very cool”. “Neato,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else on the subreddit inquired, “But could Aragorn ride into battle with one of these?” referring to a fictional character from J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings legendarium. To this, another Reddit user responded, “The middle one could be Glamdring for ants,” referencing a sword used in the same series.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
Oct 05, 2020 14:27 IST
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
Oct 05, 2020 14:17 IST
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
Oct 05, 2020 14:12 IST
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 05, 2020 13:29 IST

latest news

A page with too many pictures may hinder reading ability in children: Study
Oct 05, 2020 14:33 IST
OSRAM gets ready for the show again with its XBO Cinema Lamps and HMI Studio Lamps
Oct 05, 2020 14:31 IST
Rubina, Abhinav reveal their plan for Bigg Boss 14 house
Oct 05, 2020 14:29 IST
Emotional Evra slams Manchester United after Spurs defeat
Oct 05, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.