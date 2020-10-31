Sections
Netizens are amazed at this man’s dribbling skills involving a phone and a football. Watch

Naik glances at the ball and does something which is absolutely mind blowing.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:32 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Jatin Naik with a football. (Instagram/@_.jatin.naik._)

Some videos on the Internet prove that many people have exceptional dribbling skills. And this Instagram clip by Jatin Naik is a worthy addition to that genre. Chances are that the clip will leave you thoroughly amazed.

The video starts with a shot of a field with a football kept on the ground. A few seconds into the clip, Naik enters the frame while speaking on a mobile phone. He then glances at the ball and does something which is absolutely mind blowing.

“When you are on a call but ball is life,” reads the caption.

Check out the video to see Naik’s skills:



Posted on October 18, the clip has garnered over 4 million views along with numerous comments from netizens. People didn’t hold back while appreciating Naik’s dribbling skills and showered the comments section with fire emojis to show that.

“Woww!” wrote an Instagram user. “Superb,” commented another. “This is mind-blowing,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?

