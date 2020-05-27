Netizens are amazed with TikTok’s ‘abstract challenge’. Tried it yet?

Capturing moments and telling a story with lenses is something all photographers will relate to. But taking that perfect snap of a sunset or acing the backlight of a monochrome portrait might seem difficult. Trust the Internet to share a work around it. TikTokers are taking up a new challenge and this involves a camera. Termed as the ‘Abstract challenge’, this trend has resulted in some really cool creations from netizens.

This TikTok challenge requires the participant to have a digital camera. The challenge starts with a step-by-step tutorial of how to activate the function of multiple exposure from settings. After selecting two or more shots, the individual just needs to select a subject and click it in two different angles. The results are nothing less than pure magic!

Generally most DSLRs have the option of multiple exposure included in the settings but if you don’t have one, a simple photo editing app will do the trick.

Here are some examples for you to take inspiration from-

Take cue from this woman for a self-timed aesthetic portrait all your friends may envy

You may’ve seen pictures in magazines with a hint of nature, now you can also pull it off yourself

Now you can create as many scenarios from the figments of your imagination and see them on your camera

For all those who want a dreamy DP to put on social media accounts, here’s your key

Another example of taking a surreal yet perfect portrait

The best part of this challenge is that you can take it up right inside your home. Netizens are already loving this challenge and experimenting with different subjects and angles. So what are you waiting for? Grab your cameras and get clickin’.