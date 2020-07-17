Sections
Home / It's Viral / Netizens are calling this feline ‘Picatchu’ because of how much it loves its Pokeball. Watch

Netizens are calling this feline ‘Picatchu’ because of how much it loves its Pokeball. Watch

“Gotta catz ‘em all,” read one funny comment under the video on the subreddit.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:55 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Oreo, the cat, playing with its Pokeball toy. (Reddit/@macbeezy_)

Many of us may have grown up watching Pokémon, the animated cartoon series. If so, then you may remember the general drill of capturing the fictional pocket monsters. One would throw a Pokeball at the critter to seize it. Now, get ready to see a real-life pet who is reversing this process by catching the ball, instead of letting the Pokeball catch it.

Posted on Reddit on July 16, this video is almost 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Oreo loves his Pokeball”.

At the beginning of the recording, Oreo’s hooman shows the white-and-black furred feline a fluffy looking Pokeball. Then, they throw it diagonally, on a carpet. It seems like the kitty is on its paws before the toy hits the floor. The cat wraps its body around the Pokeball with one swift motion.

The video ends with a shot of the feline playing with the Pokeball.



Oreo loves his pokeball. from r/cats

This video has been creating quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘cats’ since its initial posting. The clip currently has over 19,500 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Orea, the Pokeball loving kitty. One person said, “This is seriously adorable. Can’t wait for Oreo to be all big and still play like that”. To which, the original poster jokingly responded, “I am terrified. He’s a menace to society already”.

Another individual made a pun while writing, “Gotta catz ‘em all”. “Pokemon PiCATchu!” read another funny comment.

Somebody on the subreddit proclaimed, “Rookie mistake. The Pokeball is supposed to catch the critter, not the other way around”. It looks like this kitty is too fast for any Pokeball.

What are your thoughts on the feline who cannot get caught by the Pokeball?

Also Read | Call this cat a dog because it loves playing fetch. Watch

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MP Congress suffers another jolt, one more MLA resigns from state assembly
Jul 17, 2020 20:02 IST
Punjab plans to take Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana online
Jul 17, 2020 20:01 IST
DU data leak: Students lodge FIR yet feel unsafe
Jul 17, 2020 20:00 IST
Elderly woman’s purse snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 34
Jul 17, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.