Netizens are calling this kitty a ‘gas station attendant’. Watch to find out why

Watching this clip of a cat at a gas station will make you wonder, is it working hard or hardly working?

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:08 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a black-and-white furred cat. (Reddit/@patrik_media)

Many may agree with us when we say that cats are hard and smart workers. They usually pull off looking cute with incredible ease, and if that isn’t a feat, we don’t know what is. Now, a kitty, in particular, is taking that hard and smart working nature to a different type of job.

Posted on Reddit on July 14, the video is almost 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Gas pump supervisor”.

The recording shows a person filing up their car with some gas. A few seconds into the clip, the camera turns around to reveal a black-and-white furred feline looking at them. The kitty looks up at the individual filling up the gas and gentle taps at them with its paws.

The video ends with the camera person muttering a soft ‘aww’. It looks like this cat’s job is done for the day.



Gas pump supervisor from r/Catswithjobs

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cats with jobs’, the post has amassed almost 8,000 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this feline. One person said, “Look, I’m the manager here, and it doesn’t look as though you’ve read your vehicle’s manual on the importance of filling your gas tank correctly. IF you give me a few pets and a treat, we’ll let this slide this time,” trying to guess the gas station cat’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

Another individual wrote, “What a cute black cat....love his whiskers”.

Some on the subreddit were concerned about the feline, but the original poster clarified everyone’s doubts by stating, “I can confirm that the cat has a nice owner that takes good care. Source: I recorded this clip and visit once a week”.

What are your thoughts on the working feline?

