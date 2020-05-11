Netizens are dying to ‘walk down the aisle’, not the conventional ones. Read

Sections
Netizens are dying to walk down a whole lot of different aisles and chances are you’ll relate to most of them.

Updated: May 11, 2020 09:26 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Netizens are waiting to walk down these aisles. (Twitter)

The Internet is buzzing with a new trend that is just the type of content you need today for your ‘I want to go out’ soul. After sitting at home for quite a long time, most of us are suffering from lockdown blues and daydreaming about all those places that used to be our regular hangout spots, chilling spaces or just something that made us feel better. The trend ‘I can’t wait to walk down the aisle again’ is pretty much the summed up result of all those thoughts that will reassure you that you’re not alone.

The concept of ‘walking down the aisle’ gives more or less the same picture inside everyone’s heads and that is the path towards the podium where one is announced as man and wife. However, netizens have tweaked that picture that has resulted in the now buzzing trend.

Now netizens are dying to walk down a whole lot of different aisles and chances are you’ll relate to most of them.

Check out some examples



All the shopping enthusiasts out there, this aisle is probably the first one you all will rush to, once the lockdown opens

Do we even need to describe the cravings for this aisle?

We know how you fitness freaks are feeling in these difficult times

This netizen has her priorities straight though

The sad little kajal stick and almost empty masacara tube are the only consoling partners so it’s evident that this aisle is being highly missed

This one is for all the bibliophiles who are dying for another taste of adventure

Which aisle do you wish to walk on after the lockdown?

