Netizens are gushing at this adorable video of orphan elephants getting ready to sleep. Watch

In front of all the rooms, a keeper stands ready with bottles of milk to feed the elephants.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 11:24 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a keeper feeding a baby elephant. (Twitter@SheldrickTrust)

Blankets? Check. Bottles of milk? Check. Sleeping buddy? Check! A video shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shows all these steps done to ensure a comfortable sleep for the orphan baby elephants in the nursery. Shared on Twitter, the clip is too cute to handle.

The video starts with all the baby elephants running towards their respective bedrooms. In front of all the rooms, a keeper stands ready with bottles of milk to feed the elephants.

“It’s bedtime at the Nairobi Nursery. After a bottle or two of milk, younger orphans like Roho will be wrapped in a blanket. A sleepover buddy in the form of a Keeper will help orphaned elephants settle in for the night,” explains the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip and be prepared to get your heart melted:

Posted on November 8, the clip has garnered more than 10,400 views along with over 1,500 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable video and poured their love in the form of heart emojis. Many also expressed that they would love to take up the job of a keeper and care for the baby elephants.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Also Read | Rescue tale of Roho the orphaned baby elephant melts people’s hearts. Watch

