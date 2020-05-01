Sections
Home / It's Viral / Netizens are gushing over these corgi siblings doing an honest Q&A TikTok video

Netizens are gushing over these corgi siblings doing an honest Q&A TikTok video

The viral clip shows Maple and Morty participating in a popular TikTok trend where the participants are asked personal questions and they have to answer honestly.

Updated: May 01, 2020 20:38 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip of the cute doggos is winning netizens’ hearts. (TikTok/@mapleandmortycorgi)

Having siblings sounds like fun, right? They play with you, keep your secrets and occasionally rat you out for sneaking out of the house that one night. If you have experienced all of these you should definitely meet these corgi siblings Maple and Morty who aptly captures the essence of that unique bond. And, don’t worry if you don’t have a sibling, this cute duo’s burning Q&A session will give you an idea about the fun.

Posted on their official TikTok page, a clip of the cute doggos is winning netizens’ hearts. The viral clip shows Maple and Morty participating in a popular TikTok trend where the participants are asked personal questions and they have to answer honestly.

The clip starts with the owner asking ‘Who’s Morty?’ to which Maple puts a paw on her brother. The session continues with some pretty ‘serious’ questions like ‘Who’s more chonky?’and the sibling duo answers it with no regrets. The game turns amusing when the duo is thrown the question, “Who’s the mean one?” To this, Morty points to Maple, and she shows her disagreement with an annoyed bark which is enough for netizens to declare her as the winner.

Check out the brutally honest Q&A session – the corgi version:



@mapleandmortycorgi

Brutally honest corgi siblings Q&A ##corgi ##corgisiblings ##petsoftiktok ##dogsoftiktok ##corgisoftiktok ##foryou

♬ original sound - mapleandmortycorgi

The adorable clip has garnered over 1.6 million views and tons of amused comments from netizens, many even requested for a part two.

“Queen Maple is the boss!”, writes a TikTok user. “I will buy your dogs for all my organs,” comments another. “Lol! Queen Maple isn’t chonky, she has some super-sized attitude that makes her look chonky,” jokes a third.

Who do you think won this honest quiz?

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 19:40 IST
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
May 01, 2020 19:14 IST
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 18:03 IST
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
May 01, 2020 19:35 IST

latest news

BMC seeks help from NGO workers to maintain water supply in G-North ward
May 01, 2020 20:45 IST
Ludhiana students, teachers attend online workshops amid lockdown
May 01, 2020 20:45 IST
Hong Kong police spray tear gas at protesters gathered in a shopping mall
May 01, 2020 20:45 IST
Uttarakhand initiates process to bring back 76,000 migrants from other states
May 01, 2020 20:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.