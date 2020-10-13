Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Netizens are up for ice-cream in a leaf cup, laud Norwegian diplomat’s tweet

Netizens are up for ice-cream in a leaf cup, laud Norwegian diplomat’s tweet

Shared from Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim’s official Twitter profile, the post shows a photograph of a cup of ice-cream.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:21 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows ice-cream being served in a banana leaf cup. (Twitter/@ErikSolheim)

Among the numerous ways in which one can build a sustainable and eco-friendly environment, cutting down on the use of plastic is an essential method. Keeping this issue in mind, Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim tweeted an important way through which one can restrict the use of plastic products, and you may be surprised to know what it is.

Shared from Solheim’s official Twitter profile, the post consists of a photograph of a cup of ice-cream. However, unlike normal ice-cream cups made from plastic, this particular cup is made from banana leaves.

The photo was initially shared on the Facebook page Initiative United North-East, a non-profit organisation in 2019 and gained a lot of appreciation from netizens.

“Green inspiration! This picture from India of ice-cream served in a banana leaf cup shows that we really don’t need plastic as much as we think we do,” reads the caption by Solheim.



Take a look at the post:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered more than 1,000 likes. People didn’t hold back while dropping appreciative comments for the green initiative. Many also commented about the initiative being used in several other places.

What are your thoughts about this eco-friendly cup?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Oct 13, 2020 14:19 IST
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST

latest news

Haryana JJP leader Nishan Singh tests positive
Oct 13, 2020 16:00 IST
This kitty has no time for its hooman’s sneezes and is letting him know so
Oct 13, 2020 15:59 IST
MP CM inaugurates 145 newly constructed educational buildings worth Rs 487 crores
Oct 13, 2020 15:56 IST
Most U.S. LGBT+ students face homophobic or transphobic abuse
Oct 13, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.