Netizens can’t get enough of this beekeeper and her careful treatment of the flying insects

“Thank you for doing such important work,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:32 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows professional beekeeper Erika Thompson carefully removing a colony of bees. (Instagram/@texasbeeworks)

Saving colonies of bees and winning netizens’ hearts seems to be all a day’s work for professional beekeeper Erika Thompson of Texas Beeworks. This video of the beekeeper removing a colony of bees from a backyard compost bin that is getting a whole lot of love on the Internet illustrates this notion perfectly.

Posted on Thompson’s Instagram account on August 16, this clip is almost a minute long. It was also shared on Twitter on August 20, where it has accumulated nearly 4.5 million views.

The caption of the Instagram post details three things individuals can do to help honey bees. “Here are three things you can do to help honeybees: 1) choose pollinator-friendly plants for your yard and garden to provide food for bees and other important pollinators 2) avoid using pesticides and support legislation banning harmful pesticides 3) support your local beekeeper!” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording shows Thompson at work. She carefully scoops the bees in her hand to transfer them into the new hive.



Watch the entire process in this awe-inducing clip:

Since being shared on photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 76,600 views and nearly 7,000 likes along with many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Sweet bees! You have the gentlest hand with them”. Another person wrote, “We love you bee bae,” unable to keep their cool over the whole ordeal.

“Thank you for doing such important work,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

