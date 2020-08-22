Netizens can’t stop gushing over this Twitter reunion between Kerry Washington and her eighth-grade teacher

Sections
American actor, Kerry Washington, briefly mentioned her eight grade constitutional law class during the Democratic National Convention, which is what inspired this reunion.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:14 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows American actor Kerry Washington. (ouTube/@2020 Democratic National Convention)

American actor, Kerry Washington, famously known for playing Olivia Pope in the drama series Scandal, hosted the Democratic National Convention on August 19. During her address, she briefly mentioned the influence of her middle school education in shaping her understanding of politics. This part of her speech was not only impactful but also started a chain of sweet events which led to her eventual Twitter reunion with the teacher who taught her the preamble of the American constitution, to begin with.

“When I was in 7th or 8th grade we memorized the preamble of the constitution, and I’ve never forgotten it since. The first 15 words of our constitution are, ‘We the people, of the United States in order to form a more perfect union’. We say more perfect because our union is not without flaws,” said Washington during her address.

Though she didn’t mention her teacher’s name, a few Twitter users were quick to post that Tiffany Bluemle was Washington’s eighth grade constitutional law teacher. Bluemle took to Twitter to express her reaction to one such post. Check out her tweet which currently has over 57,500 likes and nearly 450 comments:



Washington herself noticed the tweet and replied to Bluemle, most sweetly. Here is what she said:



Washington’s response received over 82,500 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about this sweet interaction between the actor and her middle school teacher. One person said, “This made my teacher heart heal a little. Thank you, Kerry, for recognizing the power of educators”.

Another individual wrote, “That’s pretty cool”. “This is so cute,” read one comment on the thread.

A Twitter user proclaimed, “Hah! This is what makes Twitter a magical place!” and we cannot say we disagree.

Here are some other reactions from the micro-blogging application:

What are your thoughts on this Twitter reunion?

