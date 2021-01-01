Netizens can’t stop gushing over this well behaved dog. Watch

If you’re looking for a cute content, indulge yourself in this video featuring an adorable and well-behaved dog named Pino. The clip shows the dog’s shopping trip with his human. Chances are, the clip may leave you wanting a shopping buddy like Pino too.

The video starts with Pino calmly sitting in a shopping trolley as his human pushes him along the treats aisle. Pino simply picks one treat and doesn’t even look at the others. The text ‘I ain’t greedy, call I gud boi” appears on the screen. And we whole-heartedly agree to it.

Check out the video to see if you feel that way too:

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 12,000 likes and numerous comments from netizens. The good boi left many people gushing over its cuteness.

“You are an example to all other bois, Pino,” wrote an Instagram user. “Pino deserves ALL the treatos and ALL the love in the world,” commented another. “Pino ain’t greedy, hence extra treats!” gushed a third.

Do you want to go shopping with this good boi?

