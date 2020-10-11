Sections
Netizens cannot decide if this is a cat or a hamster. What do you think?

It’s a cat, it’s a hamster, it’s catster?! Watch the video to decide.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:53 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two tangerine-furred felines. (Instagram/@earthofcats)

Netizens love to watch the videos that show felines acting like other animals. Whether it be cats who love to play fetch or those who excessively enjoy cuddling just like dogs, the Internet seems to love to wonder ‘why is that kitty acting in such a manner?’. This fondness maybe why this particular clip which shows a cat running in circles like a hamster is getting so much attention. The video will probably have you floored too.

Shared on Instagram by an account named @earthofcats, the caption of the video reads, “Do I have a cat or a hamster?”.

The clip shows a tangerine-furred feline inside an inactive washing machine, with its door open. Another kitty gazes on from the outside as its furry friend runs around in circles. The drum of the washing machine moves with the kitty, giving the perception of a hamster running on a wheel.

Check the cute post which has accumulated over 10,600 likes and many appreciative comments:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person joked, “Ooh, why did I spend all that money on a proper cat wheel when my washing machine could do the same?”.

Another individual wrote, “You have a camster”. “A caster,” read one comment under the video.

Another Instagram user proclaimed, “Hamster cat”. Many also left numerous heart emojis under the share.

What do you think of the post?

