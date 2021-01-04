Netizens cheer as kitty wins fight with its own tail. Video may leave you in splits

Sections
“’Out, damned spot! Out, I say!’ -Lady Catbeth,” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the feline’s possible thoughts.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:00 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip shows the feline fighting with its tail. (Reddit/@Perloe)

There is no doubt that the silly antics by felines are more than enough to make for a hilarious and entertaining watch. To prove that notion once again is this Reddit clip featuring a black and white furred kitty. The video may leave you laughing uncontrollably.

The clip, shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ shows the kitty lying inside a basket. A few moments into the video, the kitty engages into a vicious fight with its own tail.

“The white spot on the tip of my cat’s tail drives him crazy,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the funny clip:



The white spot on the tip of my cat’s tail drives him crazy from r/aww

Shared on January 3, the clip has garnered over 35,200 upvotes along with numerous comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the kitty’s silly antics, others expressed their reactions in the most amusing ways.

“’Out, damned spot! Out, I say!’ -Lady Catbeth,” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the feline’s possible thoughts. “Aww he got it in the end. I was rooting for him,” gushed another. One individual commented, “I’m convinced that cats are completely unaware that their tails are actually attached to them”. To which another replied, “Until they need to stick them up in the air to get you to follow them, like a tour guide with an umbrella”.

What are your thoughts on this goofy kitty?

