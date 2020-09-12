Netizens express what music helps them do with Twitter hashtag #MusicHelpsMe

“Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent,” is a quote by renowned French writer Victor Hugo. Though old the phrase still stands true, and the latest trending hashtag on Twitter #MusicHelpsMe is exemplifying the same.

Tweeple, around the Internet, are utilising these three words to express the many emotions different types of music make them feel. Check out these tweets to see if you agree with them:

Solve my problems or listen to my favourite songs from my teenage years once again? If you chose the latter option, then this tweet will speak to your soul.

Everybody has those few artists and (or) songs they associate with a simpler times. What’s on your throwback playlist?

It’s called being a shower superstar, sweetie. Look it up.

You may physically be at your desk, but with the right playlist, you can be mentally holidaying in Barbados.

We all need a little motivation to get those household chores done.

Music is the ultimate love language. After all, does your partner even love you if they don’t prepare an ultra-cheesy playlist for you featuring some of your favourite artists and fabulous songs?

2020 who? Sorry, I’m currently living in a punk rocker with flowers in my hair in the 1970s.

What are your thoughts on the shares? Did you find any of the tweets particularly relatable?

