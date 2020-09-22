Netizens find this cookie artist’s icing video oddly satisfying to watch. You may too

Sections
This video by cookie artist Kate Wojtkowski was shared on the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 18:40 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cookie decorated by Kate Wojtkowski. (Reddit/@SheisNotRice)

If you are a regular visiter of Reddit, then you may know about the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’. From a clip of an ice-cube melting in a cup of coffee to a recording of a machine cutting edges of coloured paper, the list of videos available on the subreddit is diverse. However, all those posts share one thing in common, their unexplained calming charm.

This video, which was shared on that subreddit on September 18, is no different in that essence and may fill you up with an indescribable sense of serenity. “The way the icing is done on the cookie (by katewojtkowski)” reads the caption shared alongside the almost one-minute-long video.

The clip was initially shared on, cookie artist, Kate Wojtkowski’s Instagram account on August 8. The recording opens to show a plain cookie, cut in the shape of a butterfly. Wojtkowski, then, starts icing the sugary goodness. Check out her technique here:

The way the icing is done on the cookie (by katewojtkowski) from r/oddlysatisfying



This post has accumulated over 15,000 upvotes and many appreciative comments since it was shared on Reddit.



Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I could deal with an entire subreddit dedicated to icing cookies”.

Another individual wrote, “Looks delicious... Crunch”. “So beautiful! Nothing like when I try to frost cookies with my kids,” read one comment under the post. Indeed, our cookies never turn out this good as well.

What are your thoughts on this share?

