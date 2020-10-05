Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Netizens find this foam cutting video oddly satisfying. What about you?

Netizens find this foam cutting video oddly satisfying. What about you?

“Nice! A bit mesmerizing…” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:38 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a foam board being cut. (Reddit/@mkstk)

Have you ever come across a video on the Internet that shows something rather ordinary but still leaves you mesmerized? If so, then you know how utterly pleasing those clips can be to watch. But if no, then this recording, which shows a wire cutting a foam board with precision, is the perfect addition to that genre of content. Watching it may leave you feeling strangely satisfied.

This almost 15-second-long video was shared on Reddit on October 4. “Wire cutting a foam board with precision,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording opens to a shot of a foam board. A wire cutter starts cutting shapes on the strip. The patterns are quite diverse, and all together create an intricate design on the board.

Check out the shapes created and the process of doing so, which has now left many netizens fascinated:



Wire cutting a foam board with precision. from r/oddlysatisfying

Since being shared on the aptly titled subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, this post has left many in awe. The share has accumulated over 11,100 upvotes.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “It’s amazing how many angles and shapes you can cut with that single shape of wire”.

Another individual wrote, “This is literally the definition of oddly satisfying”. “Nice! A bit mesmerizing…” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Can I have, like, five minutes of this please? Mmmmm...”. Another Reddit user similarly requested, “More please”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Were you left captivated by the video too?

Also Read | This video of machine cutting edges of coloured paper makes for an oddly satisfying watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI raids 15 locations related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 09:51 IST
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
Oct 05, 2020 07:31 IST
With 74,442 new Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths, India’s tally goes past 6.6 million
Oct 05, 2020 09:48 IST
Bihar Assembly Polls: Cong set to finalise first list of candidates today
Oct 05, 2020 07:37 IST

latest news

Rahul Gandhi’s Facebook page sees 40% more engagement than Narendra Modi’s
Oct 05, 2020 09:50 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 05, 2020
Oct 05, 2020 09:48 IST
Netflix releases controversial series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’, sans episode on Ramalinga Raju
Oct 05, 2020 09:44 IST
New York City seeks to reinstate Covid-19 restrictions in some spots
Oct 05, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.