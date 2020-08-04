Sections
Home / It's Viral / Netizens left bamboozled after remains of an unidentified 15-foot-long creature wash up on a British beach

Netizens left bamboozled after remains of an unidentified 15-foot-long creature wash up on a British beach

“Bizarrely it has/had 4 flippers,” read a line of the text shared alongside the post.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:16 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows what many have dubbed the ‘Ainsdale Anomaly’, lying on a beach in Merseyside, England. (Facebook/Ainsdale)

Is it an elephant? Is it a whale? Is it a monster? These seem to be some of the questions crowding netizens’ minds after seeing these pictures of a creature’s remains washed up on a beach.

Five pictures were posted to the Ainsdale Community Group on Facebook on July 29. “Can anyone guess what this is on Ainsdale Beach. Elephant? Whale? Monster? Bizarrely it has/had 4 flippers. Most odd. Was approx 15ft long,” reads the text shared alongside the images.

The photographs show what many have dubbed the ‘Ainsdale Anomaly’, lying on a beach in Merseyside, England. Check them out below to try and decipher what this being may have been:



Since being shared on Facebook, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 400 shares and nearly 600 comments.



Here is what Facebook users had to say about this mysterious beast. One person said, “A woolly mammoth? Yes, I’m aware they’re extinct but honestly what it looks like to me”.

Another individual said, “The way 2020 is going it could be a dinosaur”. To this, somebody responded, “Or an alien”.

“So that’s why the Loch Ness monster hasn’t been seen for a while,” read one funny comment under the post.

Stephen Ayliffe, Senior Advisor at Natural England, has said that the animal in a poorly decomposed state appears to be a species of a whale even though its identification is still unconfirmed, reports The Sun.

What are your thoughts on the snapshots? Any guesses about what the unusual creature may be?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Aug 04, 2020 14:10 IST
China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTok
Aug 04, 2020 14:08 IST
Sam Billings should be an automatic selection, says Panesar
Aug 04, 2020 14:15 IST
Many gyms in city will open on August 6
Aug 04, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.