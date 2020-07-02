Netizens lose all cool over how cute this baby looks with a wig on. Watch

Sections
This video is 20 seconds of pure joy.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:40 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a baby with a wig on. (Twitter/@SailorOkoye)

Okay, we’re not saying that this is the cutest baby video you’ll see today. Still, it may be the cutest baby video you’ll see today.

Posted on Twitter on June 30, this clip is 20 seconds long. But after watching it, you may wish it was longer. Shared by a Twitter user with the handle @SailorOkoye, the video is captioned, “This WIG....this is so cute”.

The recording shows a baby sitting on a flat surface wearing a wig. The child, who is anyway extremely adorable, looks even more charming with the wig on.

What truly makes the video such a fun watch is the camera person’s laughter in the background. Clearly unable to keep their cool over this cutesy kid, they giggle uncontrollably. This genuine laughter causes the baby to smile as well. This entire interaction is so sweet that it may give you a sugar rush.



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the post has received a lot of love. The video currently has over 10.6 million views. Additionally, the tweet has nearly 9 lakh likes and almost 2 lakh retweets.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the clip. One person said:

“So cute,” read one comment. To which another individual, assuming that the cameraperson is the kid’s mother, responded with, “You notice mom is laughing so hard that the baby looks concerned at times”.

A Twitter user stated:

While somebody else proclaimed, “How is this baby so cute? That smile, my brovaries!”.

We do not know, but the child’s cuteness is making us grin ear-to-ear as well. What are your thoughts on it?

