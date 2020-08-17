Sections
Home / It's Viral / Netizens ponder if they’d wear this transparent mask or not. What do you think?

Netizens ponder if they’d wear this transparent mask or not. What do you think?

“That Mask!” read the text shared alongside the images.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:34 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a woman wearing a CLIU mask. (Instagram/@cliu.mask)

Masks have become an everyday essential protective item for people around the world. An initiative titled CLIU is designing a special type of mask which has a transparent covering around the mouth area. This unique design has got netizens torn, wondering if they would be willing to try this novel design or not.

These two photographs were shared from Twitter handle @BIndlovukazi on August 14. They show two individuals, a man and a woman, wearing CLIU masks. The images were initially posted on CLIU masks’ Instagram page. “That Mask!” read the text shared alongside the photos.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has created quite a buzz. It currently has over 10,300 likes and more than 9,300 retweets.

The post has almost 550 comments in which tweeple are considering whether they’d try on such a mask or not. Here are some reactions from the thread.



One person said:

Another individual wrote, “I have been diagnosed with a hearing impairment and it’s been very difficult for me to hear/understand others during the pandemic. These would be really helpful”.

“Where y’all getting these from I want one,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

Many Twitter users compared the design of this mask to the one Bane, a fictional supervillain, wore in The Dark Knight Rises:

While somebody else had this to say about the design:

Another Twitter user couldn’t wait to get their hands on this product:

What are your thoughts on this mask? Is it something you’d like to try on or are you more likely to give it a pass?

Also Read | Professor Steve Butler tries on a mask with half of his face printed on it, his reaction is priceless. Watch

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AIIMS doctors to monitor Union Minister Shripad Naik’s Covid treatment in Goa
Aug 17, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 lakh-mark and all the latest news
Aug 17, 2020 21:00 IST
Infant locusts damage crops in 2 Dadri villages
Aug 17, 2020 21:00 IST
VSK Kaumudi appointed Union Home Ministry’s special secretary
Aug 17, 2020 20:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.