Netizens spark laughter riot with this ‘guess the animal’ game. Answers are hilarious

Posted on Twitter, this head scratcher of a quiz consists of a really tough question. The post shows a picture of an animal with its face blurred.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 21:16 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post shows a picture of an animal with its face blurred. (Twitter/@Bending Reality)

When there aren’t many things to do during the day, one can always rely on the Internet to come up with something goofy. Case in point, this ‘tough’ quiz that’s popped up on Twitter and has sent netizens into a frenzy while ‘solving’ it. Before looking at it, we must warn you that the question may make you think ‘really hard’. The post has also been shared by popular comedian Danish Sait with an answer.

“Guess the animal, no cheating,” reads the very ‘serious’ caption. We’ll let you guess the name of the animal and as instructed don’t look it up on the Internet.

Here’s the post: 



Posted on June 16, the quiz has garnered over 540 likes and tons of possible answers in the comments from netizens.

While some found it to be a leopard in a black and white TV, others found it to be a Dalmatian.

Here’s how some netizens reacted: 

What do you think the animal is?

