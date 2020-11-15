Sections
‘Never give up’: Man’s persistent cycle feat leaves netizens impressed

As the video goes on, Shaikh makes many failed attempts until acing the feat smoothly.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:50 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Saif Shaikh. (Instagram/@saifbmx_official)

If you’re familiar with the saying ‘Practise makes a man perfect’, this Instagram video is here to show you how true the quote is. Shared on cycle act performer Mohammad Saif Shaikh’s profile, the clip gives a glimpse of Shaikh’s never quitting attitude. After watching the video, you may also find yourself applauding his spirit just like other netizens.

The clip starts with Shaikh trying to balance his bike on a narrow rail. As the video goes on, Shaikh makes many failed attempts until acing the feat smoothly.

“Never Give Up,” reads the simple yet encouraging caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on November 10, the video has garnered over 78,800 likes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop appreciating Shaikh’s persistent attitude and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the video.

“Hard work pays off,” wrote an Instagram user. “Unbelievable! Kudos to your patience,” commented another. “Awesome,” expressed a third.

“Only practice can make a man perfect,” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post?

