New Year 2021 gets a 'memeingful' welcome from tweeple. Check it out

New Year 2021 gets a ‘memeingful’ welcome from tweeple. Check it out

Tweeple are bidding 2020 adieu and welcoming the upcoming year with some hilarious memes.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:52 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tweeple shared many memes about New Year’s Eve and 2021. (Twitter/@AksharPathak)

As the last day of 2020 draws to an end, many may be breathing a sigh of relief. This past year has been unusual and challenging in various aspects. Yet, tweeple, in good spirits, are bidding the year adieu with some top-notch humour.

So, as 2020 comes to a close, here are some memes from the micro-blogging platform that show how netizens are feeling this New Year’s Eve and also generally about the coming year. From plans of how to welcome 2021 to their hopes and expectations from the upcoming year, these tweets convey sentiments which you may find highly relatable.

Check them out below.

Always funny and relevant, Netflix India shared this tweet:



Do you relate to this Twitter user’s emotions as well?

Who else is planning on welcoming 2021 with some prime quality snoozes?

Are you going to be watching a TV show, movie, or virtual concert at 12? If so, which one?

What are your resolutions for 2021?

Finger crossed: Here’s to hoping that 2021 is better than 2020.

Catching up on some beauty sleep honestly sounds like a super fun way to bring in 2021.

What are your thoughts on these posts? Were there any that particularly resonated with you? Did you have a favourite or did you like each one equally?

