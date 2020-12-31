New Year’s Eve: Tweeple share memes on their ‘plans’. Do you relate to any?

The year 2020 has been like a rollercoaster ride for most across the globe. Expectedly, people are eager to welcome 2021. However, keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, most people have modified their plans for New Year’s Eve according to the proper safety protocols. The government has also imposed night curfews in several cities across India to ensure safety. Now, a few creative minds on Twitter have decided to share memes highlighting the altered plans. Chances are, you’ll be agreeing to some or all the memes.

Here are some of the best memes on Twitter that may make your chuckle and also remind you to stay home and stay safe.

All those in favour of staying home say aye!

Reminding people to stay home in Yashraj Mukhate style

Imagining 2019 and sobbing digitally

Some responses you can give when asked about New Year plans

Who better than Mindy Kaling to describe our present feelings?

What do you think of these memes? Did you relate to any of them?