New York firefighter rescues woman using this rare technique, leaves people in awe

A recording which shows the New York City Fire Department’s bravery and quick thinking was shared on their official Facebook page on September 1. The almost one-minute-long clip shows a firefighter, named Brian Quinn, performing a rare technique, to save a woman during a high-rise fire. The video showcasing a roof-rope rescue has left many in awe.

“Firefighters got here quickly and found a woman at the window, panicked on the 16th floor,” read the first line of the post, detailing the rescue. As the recording begins, viewers see a woman standing on a window sill of a high rise building.

The caption shared alongside the video further explains, “Firefighter Brian Quinn, assisted by other members, went out the window on the roof-rope that was secured on the Halligan tool by the team members. All of this while Engine 59 was advancing a hose line in to extinguish the fire. They got to the woman in time, they were able to hold her on that floor, and because of the aggressive attack by 59 Engine, the fire was extinguished enough that they could bring her back into the apartment rather than lowering her to a floor below”.

Watch the clip which captures Quinn using the top floor window to reach the woman and get her to safety:

Since being shared on Facebook, this post has received over 1,000 shares and nearly 250 comments. Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, "Truly our finest people. All of them deserve our highest respect, admiration, and gratitude".

Another individual wrote, “Excellent”. “You are the real Heroes.

“Thanks a lot FDNY,” read one comment shared under the post.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro was also quoted in the caption, saying “Thanks to their bravery, thanks to their efforts, and thanks to their ingenuity in being able to tie this rope off, we have someone who was saved here on Lenox Avenue. It’s a happy day for her, and it’s a happy day for all of us”.

