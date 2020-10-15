Sections
Newborn baby pulls doctor's mask, viral pic turns into symbol of hope for many

Newborn baby pulls doctor’s mask, viral pic turns into symbol of hope for many

We all want sign are we going to take off the mask soon,” UAE based doctor Samer Cheaib wrote while sharing the image.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 21:22 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image has now gone all kinds of viral online. (Instagram/@dr.samercheaib)

Wearing a mask is the new normal in this time of the pandemic. Those who religiously practice this norm advise those flouting it, stressing upon the importance of wearing a mask. There is still, however, hope for a future where masks will not be such a necessity. That’s probably why this picture of a newborn baby has turned into a symbol of hope for many. It shows the infant pulling a doctor’s mask.

The image was shared on Instagram by UAE based doctor Samer Cheaib. “We all want sign are we going to take off the mask soon,” he wrote and shared the image. The fact that it’s black and white only adds to its beauty.

The picture has gone viral as it is being shared by many across various social media platforms. People are posting various reactions to the image. Most, however, have written how this picture symbolises hope that the world will go back to normal and beat the pandemic.

“Photo of the year! God bless you,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a beautiful and meaningful picture,” expressed another. “Still too early, unfortunately! What a beautiful picture ... babies form their identity in the womb, this little guy definitely will hate wearing a mask,” said a third. “Beautiful pic doc… and yes, hopefully the day will come soon,” commented a fourth.

There were many who simply shared heart emojis to express themselves.

What do you think of the image?

