Newborn elephant calf rescued by forest department in Chhattisgarh

The mother elephant had been trying to rescue her calf but in vain.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:20 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

An image of the rescued elephant calf. (Forest Department )

A newborn elephant calf, which got stuck in a swamp, has been was rescued by the forest department on Friday in Gariyaband district.

Forest officials said that an elephant, which is a part of a herd of 21 elephants roaming in the district, gave birth to a calf.

“The forest department of Gariyaband was informed in the morning that an elephant calf is stuck in a swamp. A team swung into action and found out that the calf was stuck near Bangawa village,” Arun Pandey, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF) (wildlife) told Hindustan Times.

Pandey said that when they reached the spot they found that the mother was trying to rescue her calf but in vain.



“When the mother elephant went into the jungle, the team swung into action and rescued the calf safely. We will try to unite the calf with the herd in the next few days,” said Pandey.

