News anchor deliberately mispronounces Kamala Harris' name, invites Twitter's ire

News anchor deliberately mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name, invites Twitter’s ire

The video has collected over a million views along with several reactions.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:33 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows Fox News host Tucker Carlson (left) and political consultant Richard Goodstein in conversation.

Kamala Harris, on Tuesday, was chosen as running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Social media has since been flooded with celebratory and congratulatory posts for the historic moment. However, amid this, a video of Fox News host Tucker Carlson mispronouncing the Indian origin US Senator’s name has left many upset.

A clip shared on Twitter shows Carlson losing his cool after a guest on the show corrects him and explains the right way to pronounce the name.

“Tucker, can I just say one quick thing?” political consultant Richard Goodstein says in the video. “This is something that will serve you and your fellow hosts on Fox,” he adds. “Her name is pronounced ‘comma’ ― like the punctuation mark - la. ‘Kamala’,” he says further.

As Goodstein continues speaking, Carlson interrupts him and says, “OK, so what?”



Goodstein goes on to say that as a mark of respect for someone who is going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is a bare minimum.

“So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally?” Carlson asks and then goes on to mispronounce the name a few more times.

Take a look:

Posted on August 12, the video has collected over a million views along with several comments. From mispronouncing Carlson’s name to expressing their anger over the incident, people haven’t held back while sharing their reactions.

What do you think about the video?

