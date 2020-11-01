Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / NGO makes eco-friendly idols and diyas out of cowdung in Punjab

NGO makes eco-friendly idols and diyas out of cowdung in Punjab

Ramesh Sharma, Director of NGO Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal, said that when these lamps are destroyed, they become manure.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 10:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mohali Punjab

The image shows a Ganesha idol made of cowdung. (ANI)

Ahead of Diwali, an NGO in Punjab’s Mohali district has started making idols and diyas with cow dung, which they claim is eco-friendly and more efficient than other raw material.

Ramesh Sharma, Director of NGO Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal, said that when these lamps are destroyed, they become manure.

“We have two units, one on Mohali and Chandigarh. The disposal of cow dung is a problem, and therefore we started making many useful things like flower pots, lamps, and idols. They are not just eco-friendly, but also considered auspicious in Hinduism. When they are destroyed, they don’t become waste, instead, they get decomposed and become manure,” Sharma said.

“We are not selling these lamps. Whoever wants can come and collect them from here. In return, if they wish they can provide for cows’ fodder,” he added.

Recently, ANI reported about a cow shelter home in Rajasthan that too makes diyas with cow dung.

Also Read | This Diwali try cow dung diyas, eco-friendly alternative to earthen diyas

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Nov 01, 2020 10:54 IST
Delhi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 11.7°C
Nov 01, 2020 10:39 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
Nov 01, 2020 09:34 IST
LIVE: ‘While double engine govt is committed to development, the 2 princes busy saving their thrones’, says PM
Nov 01, 2020 10:57 IST

latest news

KKR vs RR Preview: Everything to play for
Nov 01, 2020 11:02 IST
ICAI CA November admit card 2020 to be released today at icai.org, here’s how to download
Nov 01, 2020 11:00 IST
As cases rise, Covid hospitalisations increase in Delhi: Govt data
Nov 01, 2020 10:58 IST
Saqib Saleem: I am still trying to figure out my image
Nov 01, 2020 10:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.