NGO makes eco-friendly idols and diyas out of cowdung in Punjab

Ahead of Diwali, an NGO in Punjab’s Mohali district has started making idols and diyas with cow dung, which they claim is eco-friendly and more efficient than other raw material.

Ramesh Sharma, Director of NGO Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal, said that when these lamps are destroyed, they become manure.

“We have two units, one on Mohali and Chandigarh. The disposal of cow dung is a problem, and therefore we started making many useful things like flower pots, lamps, and idols. They are not just eco-friendly, but also considered auspicious in Hinduism. When they are destroyed, they don’t become waste, instead, they get decomposed and become manure,” Sharma said.

“We are not selling these lamps. Whoever wants can come and collect them from here. In return, if they wish they can provide for cows’ fodder,” he added.

Recently, ANI reported about a cow shelter home in Rajasthan that too makes diyas with cow dung.

