Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of ‘microwave’ sparks laughter, she responds

Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of ‘microwave’ sparks laughter, she responds

The clip, which is now being shared by many, sparked laughter and prompted people to drop various rib-tickling memes.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:37 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The celebrity chef replied to various tweets to clear the air. (Instagram/@nigellalawson)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, by now you may have seen the viral video of chef Nigella Lawson pronouncing the word “microwave” in a very different manner. In the video, which is a clip from her latest BBC series, she pronounces microwave as “mee-crow-wah-vay”.

The clip, which is now being shared by many, sparked laughter and prompted people to drop various rib-tickling memes. There were many who also started speculating that maybe the TV personality is unaware of the real pronunciation. If you’re among them, then you can relax. She knows how to pronounce the word and recently clarified that while commenting on a tweet, also adding that she was only joking.

Before knowing what she said, take a look at the clip which has now created a stir:

A Twitter user wrote, “Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?” To which she replied, “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

While commenting on a post containing the clip, an individual wrote “@Nigella_Lawson I love this, we deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. Such fun.” To which, the celebrity replied “We do, too. Exactly that.”

What are your thoughts on the whole incident?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Dec 11, 2020 00:02 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Dec 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Dec 10, 2020 23:17 IST

latest news

Bombay HC confirms pre-arrest bail of lawyer accused in cheating case
Dec 11, 2020 00:46 IST
J&K sees 81 deaths, 4,549 virus cases in December so far
Dec 11, 2020 00:43 IST
DDC polls in J&K: 51% turnout in Round 5, highest polling in Poonch
Dec 11, 2020 00:41 IST
New Parliament symbol of self-reliance, says PM Modi
Dec 11, 2020 00:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.