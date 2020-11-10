Nine-year-old born with one limb plays football with undying spirit, hopes to excel in it

Kunal, who has one limb, has shown that there just needs to be enough courage and love for the sport for overcoming all difficulties. (ANI)

Kunal Shrestha, a class four student from Imphal is an ardent fan of football, who has proved that a firm determination and dedication can scale up highest of challenges.

During the COVID-induced lockdown, the kid was assisting his mother in preparing popsicles and pani-puris. The family then used to sell them in their locality.

“I love playing football. Initially, I faced problems in balancing, I was scared but now I have gained confidence. My friends support me a lot. I hope I will score a goal soon,” Kunal told ANI.

Kunal’s mother said that she always vowed to never let her kid feel different from his peers. She also said as to how the nine-year-old has never exhibited low esteem.

My son was born without a limb. I vowed to never let him feel different from his peers. He never exhibited low esteem. He learned to ride a bicycle on his own”, Kunal’s mother told ANI.

“The birth of my son was an emotional rollercoaster ride. I was excited that I had become a mother, but also overwhelmed to know that my child was born without a leg. I told myself special people are blessed with special kids and vowed to never let him feel different from his peers’, she added.

Kunal had developed a love for football, kicking ‘Nobaps’ (Chinese Grapefruit/ Pomelo) in the Kanglatombi fields. The parents revealed that whenever Kunal’s cousins would watch cartoons, he would flip the channels to sports.

The nine-year-old Kunal admires Ajay Chhetri of Bengaluru FC who is from Kanglatongbi near his locality.