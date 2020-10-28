No scares, only snuggles from this friendly doggo ghost. Watch

Move over Casper, this adorable doggo is here to prove that she’s the friendliest ghost. A video shared on Instagram shows this ghost who seems to have no interest in scaring anyone - all she wants are some nice snuggles.

The video of this delightful ghost has been shared on the doggo’s own Instagram account called ‘kensingtoncampbell’. As the name suggests, it features a golden retriever, named Kensington, who according to her Insta bio is a “Golden Girl who snuggles and hugs” and is “sending pawsitive vibes into 2020”.

This Halloween special video shows Kensington dressed as a ghost. However, her actions are far from what one would expect from a ghost. Watch the video to see what she’s up to:

Well, looking at this video, we think Kensington’s bio should add, “melting people’s hearts into a puddle” as well.

The adorable video has won over many since it was shared on October 25.

“Sweet ghost,” posted an individual. “Instead of a coffee break, it’s a ghost snuggle break,” shared another. Who wouldn’t like such breaks during crazy WFH days?

“Can you come to my house? I’ll give lots of scratches and snaccs!” wrote an Instagram user. To this, Kensington replied, “Sounds awesome”. See, so friendly.

What do you think about this friendly ghost?