Nobel laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier has a special message for young girls

The Nobel Prize committee took to Twitter to share a tweet with a quote from Emmanuelle Charpentier.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:50 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Nobel laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier. (Twitter/@NobelPrize)

Scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier from France and Jennifer A. Doudna, America recently won the prestigious Nobel Prize for their contribution to the world of chemistry. They were awarded for developing a genome editing known as CRISPR.

The Nobel Prize committee took to Twitter to announce the winners. “2020 Chemistry Laureates Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision,” they wrote.

They also shared another tweet with a quote from Emmanuelle Charpentier and it has a special message for the young girls.

“My wish is that this (their win) will provide a positive message to the young girls who would like to follow the path of science, and to show them that women in science can also have an impact through the research that they are performing,” reads the tweet. The post is complete with a sketch of the scientist.



Since being shared just a day back on October 7, the post has received more than 13,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. From congratulating her to lauding her contribution in the world of science, people came up with various comments.

“You are the kind of example girls like my daughter who just went to medical school need. Discovery is a step into the unknown to build beyond the known. Congratulations and say hello from me to Goran H when you meet him in Stockholm,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a wonderful news. I think it’s about time that women gets recognised for their hard work in research. At secondary school so few girls are taking chemistry for A level. Huge congratulations.” expressed another. “Congratulation to chemistry Nobel laureate and beautiful encouraging message to younger women for entering domain of science!” shared a third.

There were some who simply wrote “congratulations.”

