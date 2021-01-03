Sections
Norwegian diplomat shares fascinating video of bird catching its prey. Watch

“Mother Earth is amazing,’ wrote Erik Solheim while sharing this clip.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:00 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a bird which has a fish in its claws. (Twitter/@ErikSolheim)

Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim often shares recordings of various wondrous wildlife on his Twitter account. This recent share is no different. Watching this clip, which shows a bird catching its prey, may leave you in absolute awe.

Solheim shared this 40-second-long recording on his Twitter account on January 2. “Mother Earth is amazing! What a dive!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip shows a bird diving face-first from high up in the air into a water body. After a few seconds of being submerged, the bird rises, flutters its wings around and takes flight. However, the animal isn’t alone. It is gripping onto a fish that it has just caught from the water with its claws.

Check out the fantastic dive that Solheim praised below:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has garnered over 2.2 lakh views. The tweet in itself has more than 1,700 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments from netizens.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “What a dive”.

Another individual wrote, “Look at those wings”. “Truly amazing,” read one comment under the share.

A Twitter user stated, “Spectacular,” while somebody else proclaimed, “This is the meaning of accurate target. Nature’s teaching to us”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

