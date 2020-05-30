Not a blood-filled beach, just a stunning creation of nature. Watch

Sections
The video shows the beautiful Hormuz Island in Iran.

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a red-coloured beach. (Screengrab)

Does the red colour of this beach surprise you? Maybe scare you a little or a lot? Well, that’s the affect Hormuz Island in Iran often leaves on people unaware about its mysteries. Also known as the rainbow island, this is a place which never fails to inspire awe among people – even when seeing it virtually.

Tweeted by IRS officer Naveed Trumboo, it’s a video which shows blood-red water flowing over crimson-coloured sand. And, it’s an incredible sight to witness.

Though old and originally shared by an Instagram user Elham Gholami, the video again piqued people’s attention after being shared on Twitter.

Trumboo, in the post’s caption, also detailed the reason behind this unusual occurrence. He wrote that the red colour of the soil is because of presence of “red oxide” and is called “Gelack.” He then added that it’s a “very valuable mineral for industrial purposes and the locals use it as a spice in their cuisine.”



Take a look at the video and prepare to be amazed:

Since being shared, the post attracted tons of comments from people. While some were surprised, others couldn’t stop commenting on its beauty.

“It looks like, ‘Galaxy at feet,’” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! It is so beautiful,” commented another.

What do you think of the video?

