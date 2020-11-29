‘Not a scene from movie’: Chennai cop chases and catches bike-borne mobile snatcher. Watch

A Chennai cop is getting all the love and praise from the Internet after a video of him chasing and catching a bike-borne mobile snatcher surfaced online. Shared by Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Twitter, and later by Additional Superintendent Tech. Services, UP Police, Rahul Srivastav, the video has now won people over.

“It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antilin Ramesh single handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike,” Aggarwal tweeted. He then added that this incident further “led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles.”

“Watch the courageous hot pursuit of SI Antilin Ramesh, from @chennaipolice_who zeroed down on suspects riding a bike without number plate & broken lid of fuel tank. He managed to arrest one of them who turned out to be a member of a desperate #criminal gang. Salute to u Antilin,” shared Srivastav.

Take a look at the video which shows the bravery of the cop:

Since being shared, both the posts have received tons of responses from people. They couldn’t stop lauding the policeman for his heroic gesture. In fact, Chennai Police also took to Twitter to share a video which shows SI Antilin Ramesh being rewarded.

“Yaa... Actually am waiting for this news... Coz I am the one who saw this live... Really goosebumps... The way SI chased them was like an action film… HATS OFF to him,’ wrote a Twitter user who shared that they were present at the scene when the incident took place.

“Excellent kudos to the dynamic officer. Salute sir,” expressed another. “More real hero goes unsung...thanks for bring them into screen and making the pride of police,” tweeted a third.