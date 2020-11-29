Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Not a scene from movie’: Chennai cop chases and catches bike-borne mobile snatcher. Watch

‘Not a scene from movie’: Chennai cop chases and catches bike-borne mobile snatcher. Watch

“Excellent kudos to the dynamic officer. Salute sir,” praised a Twitter user.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:58 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SI Antilin Ramesh was also rewarded for his bravery. (Screengrab)

A Chennai cop is getting all the love and praise from the Internet after a video of him chasing and catching a bike-borne mobile snatcher surfaced online. Shared by Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Twitter, and later by Additional Superintendent Tech. Services, UP Police, Rahul Srivastav, the video has now won people over.

“It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antilin Ramesh single handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike,” Aggarwal tweeted. He then added that this incident further “led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles.”

“Watch the courageous hot pursuit of SI Antilin Ramesh, from @chennaipolice_who zeroed down on suspects riding a bike without number plate & broken lid of fuel tank. He managed to arrest one of them who turned out to be a member of a desperate #criminal gang. Salute to u Antilin,” shared Srivastav.

Take a look at the video which shows the bravery of the cop:



Since being shared, both the posts have received tons of responses from people. They couldn’t stop lauding the policeman for his heroic gesture. In fact, Chennai Police also took to Twitter to share a video which shows SI Antilin Ramesh being rewarded.

“Yaa... Actually am waiting for this news... Coz I am the one who saw this live... Really goosebumps... The way SI chased them was like an action film… HATS OFF to him,’ wrote a Twitter user who shared that they were present at the scene when the incident took place.

“Excellent kudos to the dynamic officer. Salute sir,” expressed another. “More real hero goes unsung...thanks for bring them into screen and making the pride of police,” tweeted a third.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Nov 29, 2020 19:40 IST
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Nov 29, 2020 18:08 IST
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Nov 29, 2020 15:45 IST
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Nov 29, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

273 more test Covid +ve, 3 succumb in Chandigarh tricity area
Nov 29, 2020 20:54 IST
Messi pays tribute to Maradona during Barca’s win over Osasuna- WATCH
Nov 29, 2020 21:02 IST
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasara for discussions, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Nov 29, 2020 20:52 IST
Chandigarh to have colder nights this winter
Nov 29, 2020 20:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.