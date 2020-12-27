Sections
Not Jon Snow, this doggo is the ‘real King in the North’. Watch

“They just. Love. Snow,” said a Redditor while commenting on the video.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 21:28 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog sitting atop a table. (Reddit/@herpes_free_since_73)

Those who have watched the series Game of Thrones are aware that the character Jon Snow is hailed as the King in the North in this fantasy drama. A video shared on Reddit points that the makers of the series may have got it wrong. It shows how a doggo enjoying snow could be the ‘true King in the North.’

“The real King in the North,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. It shows a dog sitting atop a table amid heavy snowfall.

The real King in the North from r/funny

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 23,000 upvotes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were several who shared how their pet babies love snow.

“Looks like she could be relaxing on a warm beach. Not even affected. I’d be a damn icicle,” wrote a Redditor.

“I have a collie mix and while she doesn’t have quite the thick coat like OPs dog, she absolutely loves the cold, and I gotta trick her indoors sometimes, because I don’t leave them out all night. Now my beagle hates the cold and won’t go outside without her sweater on,” commented another. “They just. Love. Snow,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

