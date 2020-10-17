Sections
Nothing to see here just a cat politely ‘telling’ a human to stop disturbing it. Watch

The video on Reddit is shared with a simple caption, “Please stop”.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:30 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat. (Reddit/@superclash55667)

Cats have a special place in the hearts of most people. Probably that is the reason many netizens are absolutely in love with those videos which capture different antics of the felines. If you are someone who belongs to that category then chances are this video of a “very serious” cat will win you over. It may also leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The video on Reddit is shared with a simple caption, “Please stop”. The clip shows an individual poking a cat’s belly playfully and making it jiggle. It’s how the cat reacts to the human’s act which has now left people amazed and amused, all at the same time.

Please stop from r/funny

Since being shared on October 16, the post has gathered close to 85,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

While some expressed that the video made them chuckle, others tried guessing the cat’s perspective.

“The gentle paw, so polite but firm,” wrote a Redditor. “The person is lucky to get a gentle tap in warning first,” expressed another. “I love how smooth the cat is,” said a third. “Cat: ‘Please discontinue. This is your only warning.’ Tail whale,” shared a third imagining the cat’s perspective.

What do you think of the video?

