Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Nothing to see here, just a pooch enjoying a slice of watermelon

Nothing to see here, just a pooch enjoying a slice of watermelon

This clip of Doug the pug will bring a smile to your face.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:10 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Doug munching on a slice of watermelon. (Instagram/@itsdougthepug)

If you’re a fan of cute pooches just effortlessly showing off their adorableness, then this video of Doug the pug will definitely win you over. Shared from the pooch’s personal Instagram profile, the clip shows Doug eating a watermelon slice.

What makes the watch even more enjoyable is the dog’s reaction while eating the fruit. Throughout the video, the pooch keeps its eyes closed as it munches on the fruit slice.

“‘I look the cutest when I’m eating watermelon’ -Doug,” reads the caption and we totally agree. The dog looks totally sweet.

Take a look at the video:



Posted on September 20, the clip has garnered over 1.6 million views along with more than 1.5 lakh likes. People didn’t hold back while expressing their liking for the video. Many couldn’t stop gushing at Doug’s cuteness.

Here’s how people reacted:

“I could watch this all day,” wrote an Instagram user. “I think I just died of the cuteness,” said another. One of Doug’s canine friends commented, “Love your squishy face fren!”. Another individual wrote, “This just made my day”.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 18:30 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
RR vs KXIP Live - RR win toss and opt to bowl, Buttler returns
Sep 27, 2020 19:11 IST
A day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting, Sharad Pawar visits Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 27, 2020 18:54 IST

latest news

Nothing to see here, just a pooch enjoying a slice of watermelon
Sep 27, 2020 19:10 IST
Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes threaten peace in South Caucasus
Sep 27, 2020 19:06 IST
Labhanshu Sharma to launch bus journey from Rishikesh to London
Sep 27, 2020 18:54 IST
Riddhima begins the countdown for Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, see pics
Sep 27, 2020 18:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.