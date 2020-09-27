Nothing to see here, just a pooch enjoying a slice of watermelon

If you’re a fan of cute pooches just effortlessly showing off their adorableness, then this video of Doug the pug will definitely win you over. Shared from the pooch’s personal Instagram profile, the clip shows Doug eating a watermelon slice.

What makes the watch even more enjoyable is the dog’s reaction while eating the fruit. Throughout the video, the pooch keeps its eyes closed as it munches on the fruit slice.

“‘I look the cutest when I’m eating watermelon’ -Doug,” reads the caption and we totally agree. The dog looks totally sweet.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on September 20, the clip has garnered over 1.6 million views along with more than 1.5 lakh likes. People didn’t hold back while expressing their liking for the video. Many couldn’t stop gushing at Doug’s cuteness.

Here’s how people reacted:

“I could watch this all day,” wrote an Instagram user. “I think I just died of the cuteness,” said another. One of Doug’s canine friends commented, “Love your squishy face fren!”. Another individual wrote, “This just made my day”.

What are your thoughts on this clip?