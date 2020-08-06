Nothing to see here just a porcupine enjoying some corn on the cob. Watch

If you’re someone who enjoys eating corn on the cob, then you may relate to this video of a porcupine named Mr Rico enjoying the same at Cincinnati Zoo. No matter if you like your corn a little buttery or enjoy it lightly spiced, watching Mr Rico will probably fill your heart up with joy and make you crave the snack, simultaneously.

Posted to Instagram on August 6, this video has been shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s official account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Corn on the cob is on the menu for Mr. Rico tonight”.

The recording shows a close-up of the rodent’s face. Mr Rico, however, seems unfazed by the closeness of the camera and is busy chewing on his dinner. The porcupine continues to eat the corn on the cob without a care in the world.

Check out the cute clip below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this recording has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has nearly 34,500 views and many positive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Sooooo cute”. Another individual wrote, “I have some corn on the cob I can share”. After all, who wouldn’t want to have dinner with such a cute-looking guest?

“He’s the cutest and my favourite,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else declared, “Quite possibly the most relaxing thing I could watch, watching and listening to him eat”. We wholeheartedly agree with that.

What are your thoughts on this recording of Mr Rico?

