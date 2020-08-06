Sections
Home / It's Viral / Nothing to see here just a porcupine enjoying some corn on the cob. Watch

Nothing to see here just a porcupine enjoying some corn on the cob. Watch

Mr Rico, the porcupine from Cincinnati Zoo seems to be enjoying his dinner.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 17:15 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a porcupine named Mr Rico eating corn on the cob. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)

If you’re someone who enjoys eating corn on the cob, then you may relate to this video of a porcupine named Mr Rico enjoying the same at Cincinnati Zoo. No matter if you like your corn a little buttery or enjoy it lightly spiced, watching Mr Rico will probably fill your heart up with joy and make you crave the snack, simultaneously.

Posted to Instagram on August 6, this video has been shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s official account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Corn on the cob is on the menu for Mr. Rico tonight”.

The recording shows a close-up of the rodent’s face. Mr Rico, however, seems unfazed by the closeness of the camera and is busy chewing on his dinner. The porcupine continues to eat the corn on the cob without a care in the world.

Check out the cute clip below:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this recording has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has nearly 34,500 views and many positive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Sooooo cute”. Another individual wrote, “I have some corn on the cob I can share”. After all, who wouldn’t want to have dinner with such a cute-looking guest?

“He’s the cutest and my favourite,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else declared, “Quite possibly the most relaxing thing I could watch, watching and listening to him eat”. We wholeheartedly agree with that.

What are your thoughts on this recording of Mr Rico?

Also Read | Baby gorilla named Kitoko’s curiosity with camera captured in adorable video. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Love is not tourism,’ says couple separated for 6 months by coronavirus
Aug 06, 2020 17:59 IST
IIM Sirmaur commences academic session, virtual classes to be held
Aug 06, 2020 18:00 IST
US talks tougher on Chinese tech, but offers few specifics
Aug 06, 2020 17:56 IST
Vodafone reports Rs 25,460 cr Q1 loss as Covid-19 pandemic hits business
Aug 06, 2020 18:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.