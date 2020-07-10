Nothing to see here just a troop of ring-tailed lemurs enjoying good weather in a zoo in Visakhapatnam. Watch

Sections
Almost a minute long, the video shows different antics of the ring-tailed lemurs and also presents the viewers with tons of interesting information.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a troop of ring-tailed lemurs. (Twitter/@vizagzoo_igzp)

A video of a troop of Ring-tailed lemurs has graced the Internet. It’s the type of clip which has the capability to bring a smile on your face – as it’s too adorable to watch.

Almost a minute long, the video shows different antics of the animals and also presents the viewers with tons of interesting information. Shared on Indira Gandhi Zoological Park’s Twitter profile, the video is a delight to watch. This park is located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The clip opens to show the troop roaming around. The caption on the video informs that these small primates are only found in Madagascar Islands. The video then shows them jumping around on a few tree branches kept on the ground. The caption informs that the creatures are great “climbers and jumpers” too.

As the video progresses, the clip shows them roaming around the park and the caption on the video reveals more about their habits.



“Ring tailed Lemurs enjoying the good weather of Vizag [Visakhapatnam],” shared with this tweet, the video of these creatures is absolutely adorable to watch.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1,500 views and close to 100 likes. There was a Twitter user who recollected their visit to the park and also shared some images of the ring-tailed lemurs. “Snapped a few pics of them last time I visited Vizag zoo. They looked well taken care off and were pretty active,” they tweeted and shared these:

Another individual wrote, “Very beautiful” while expressing their reaction to the video.

What do you think of the video?

